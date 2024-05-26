Alcaraz eases injury concerns with dominant early display at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz eased into the second round of the French Open after shrugging off pre-tournament concerns about his forearm while fellow seeds Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz advanced with hard-fought wins as the Grand Slam began on Sunday.

Much of the focus was on title contender Alcaraz's recently injured right forearm in the build-up to the year's second major with the 21-year-old Spaniard saying he still had worries ahead of his clash with American J.J. Wolf.

But cheered on by the Philippe Chatrier crowd, the two-times Grand Slam champion who skipped three of the four tune-up events he planned to participate in, thumped the lucky loser 6-1 6-2 6-1 and could face Jack Draper or Jesper De Jong.

“I'm really happy to be back here in Paris and competing again. It's been a difficult month for me... I love playing tennis,” third seed Alcaraz said.

“To stay away from that was hurting me. I tried everything I could to be at 100% in Roland Garros to show my best. I think I did it today.”

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 2017 winner Jelena Ostapenko also advanced before rain interrupted play but the action continued on Suzanne Lenglen with a new retractable roof inaugurated earlier in the day deployed immediately.