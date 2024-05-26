Sport

Alcaraz eases injury concerns with dominant early display at Roland Garros

26 May 2024 - 19:14 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand against JJ Wolf of the US in their first round match on day one of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand against JJ Wolf of the US in their first round match on day one of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz eased into the second round of the French Open after shrugging off pre-tournament concerns about his forearm while fellow seeds Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz advanced with hard-fought wins as the Grand Slam began on Sunday.

Much of the focus was on title contender Alcaraz's recently injured right forearm in the build-up to the year's second major with the 21-year-old Spaniard saying he still had worries ahead of his clash with American J.J. Wolf.

But cheered on by the Philippe Chatrier crowd, the two-times Grand Slam champion who skipped three of the four tune-up events he planned to participate in, thumped the lucky loser 6-1 6-2 6-1 and could face Jack Draper or Jesper De Jong.

“I'm really happy to be back here in Paris and competing again. It's been a difficult month for me... I love playing tennis,” third seed Alcaraz said.

“To stay away from that was hurting me. I tried everything I could to be at 100% in Roland Garros to show my best. I think I did it today.”

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 2017 winner Jelena Ostapenko also advanced before rain interrupted play but the action continued on Suzanne Lenglen with a new retractable roof inaugurated earlier in the day deployed immediately.

Osaka's reward for a battling 6-1 4-6 7-5 win over Italian Lucia Bronzetti could be a meeting with defending champion Iga Swiatek in the next round.

Ostapenko continued her strong season by beating Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 7-5.

Madrid champion and sixth seed Rublev was pushed hard by Osaka's compatriot Taro Daniel before securing a 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 victory while Polish eighth seed Hurkacz was dragged the distance by another Japanese player in Shintaro Mochizuki.

Hurkacz returned from a rain break to seal a 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-0 6-3 victory.

Earlier, thousands of spectators made their way through the gates, with their panama hats and sunglasses put to good use in the bright afternoon sunshine before the umbrellas came out.

With fit-again 14-times champion Rafa Nadal back in Paris but only playing fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Monday, they gathered in large numbers to see Alcaraz showcase his skills.

“I really want to see an American go far but I think Alcaraz is going to follow in Nadal's footsteps,” said Jake, an American fan from New York who was attending his first French Open.

“He's from Spain and he's been playing really good in the different tournaments he's been in. He's won the US Open, he's won Wimbledon and I think he's coming for the French Open.”

French hopes of a first men's champion since Yannick Noah's triumph more than four decades ago were dampened somewhat earlier as their No 1 player and 17th seed Ugo Humbert crashed to a 6-4 2-6 6-4 6-3 defeat by Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

But with Caroline Garcia, Richard Gasquet, Chloe Paquet and Corentin Moutet all playing, French fans were out in full force.

“This year, we're starting with the first day so we hope to see some French players, which isn't the case when you go in the middle of the week,” said local fan Alex Lefevre, who has been a regular with his eight-year-old son.

“We're going to watch Alcaraz too but one guy we'll look out for is Nadal. Let's see if he passes the first round. If Zverev can beat him, he has a good chance to win the tournament.”

Former champion Stan Wawrinka and 2016 runner-up Andy Murray will close proceedings in the evening session. 

Reuters

MORE:

Nadal to play Zverev, Swiatek faces qualifier in French Open first round

Rafa Nadal was handed a tough start to what is expected to be his farewell to the French Open as the record 14-time champion was drawn against fourth ...
Sport
3 days ago

Nadal unclear on French Open participation after Rome exit

Rafa Nadal said he was still in two minds about whether he will play in the French Open starting this month after he was eliminated from the Italian ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Nadal excited about possible Alcaraz pairing

Rafa Nadal said it would be exciting to partner fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics this year and the 22-times singles Grand Slam ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Disappointment for Boks and Kolisi as Djokovic wins at Laureus awards

Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the Sportswoman of the Year, while Serbia's Novak Djokovic captured the top men's ...
Sport
1 month ago

Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028

Novak Djokovic will be 41 by the time the Los Angeles Games roll around but the world No 1 says he has not ruled out competing for Olympic gold in ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Prudence Sekgodiso wins again, but her world lead gets surpassed in US Sport
  2. ‘He knows I love him’: Mokwena rallies behind Sundowns’ beleaguered Mvala Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane on verge of surviving relegation with Abha Club in Saudi Pro ... Soccer
  4. Stubborn defence stands between Al Ahly and more Champions League success Soccer
  5. ‘We couldn’t make five passes’: Johnson after Chiefs’ worst PSL finish Soccer

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...