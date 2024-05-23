Nadal to play Zverev, Swiatek faces qualifier in French Open first round

Rafa Nadal was handed a tough start to what is expected to be his farewell to the French Open as the record 14-time champion was drawn against fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the first round.

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a 25th Grand Slam crown against local hope Pierre-Hugues Herbert, while top-ranked Iga Swiatek kicks off her French Open title defence against a qualifier, after the draw was made on Thursday.

Unseeded Nadal, who missed his favourite Grand Slam tournament due to injury last year, has plummeted down the rankings during an extended spell on the sidelines and has said he expects to retire after this season.

The pairing drew an audible gasp in the room and the two will meet for the first time since their 2022 semifinal clash at Roland Garros which Nadal won after Zverev suffered an injury and retired.