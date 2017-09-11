Faf du Plessis will captain the national team in all three formats‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday.

Du Plessis‚ already South Africa’s test and T20 captain‚ takes over the one-day side from AB de Villiers — who stood down last month.

A CSA release said the board had “approved the recommendation of the national selection panel” to install Du Plessis as ODI skipper.