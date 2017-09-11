Cricket

Faf du Plessis appointed SA's ODI captain

11 September 2017 - 19:31 By Telford Vice
Faf du Plessis during the South African Mens national cricket team arrival at Cape Town Airport on August 10, 2017 in Cape Town.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Faf du Plessis will captain the national team in all three formats‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday.

Du Plessis‚ already South Africa’s test and T20 captain‚ takes over the one-day side from AB de Villiers — who stood down last month.

A CSA release said the board had “approved the recommendation of the national selection panel” to install Du Plessis as ODI skipper.

Du Plessis first engagement as South Africa’s ODI captain will be three matches against Bangladesh next month. - TimesLIVE

