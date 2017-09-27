Rabada 'not fussed' by new rules

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso "KG" Rabada is not too bothered by the new International Cricket Committee (ICC) rules that come into effect on Thursday.

Speaking from Senwes Park on Tuesday as the Proteas stepped up their preparations for the first Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, Rabada said his focus was on his game and not on things that he could not control.

"I am not too sure how other players will feel about the changes to the rules but I am not too fussed about them," said Rabada, who was banned for one match for verbal abuse after dismissing Ben Stokes in the first Test in England earlier this year.

The new rules, among other things, allow players to be sent off the pitch in the middle of a match if found guilty of serious misconduct, and come into effect for the first time in this match, as well as in the Pakistan-Sri Lanka game, which also begins on Thursday.

"They are rules but they don't equip or stop you from performing.

"I will take every game as it comes and not focus too much on the rules."

Thursday's match in Potchefstroom is only the second Test at the North West venue and Rabada admitted that he did not knowhow the pitch was going to play out.

"Normally in franchise cricket it's a good wicket which is good to bat on and an extremely quick outfield.

"There is something in the wicket for the bowlers with good bounce and pace in it.

"So, I guess we will have to wait and see how it plays out during the Test match."

Rabada and Morné Morkel will lead the South African fast bowling attack with the assistance of Duane Olivier.

He said the absence of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander would not adversely affect the side.