Weekday a nice day for white wedding

In a bid to save cash for life after the honeymoon, some financially savvy couples are ditching having their weddings on a weekend and getting married during the week instead.

Siaan Upton, marketing director of Oakfield Farm, a popular wedding venue near Johannesburg, said weddings during the week were becoming a trend.

"They are a lot more affordable, allowing the couples to add all the extras for their perfect day without extending their budget," said Upton.

"They end up having the wedding of their dreams - just on a different day of the week."

Nicole Athanassio of Thornbirds Conference Centre said in the past two months the centre had three couples who chose midweek nuptials.

"With the current economy, people are stressing financially. Weddings are a luxury so people are looking at how they can save."

On Monday, a couple tied the knot in a small affair with only 30 guests - and used a public space as their venue to save on costs.

"It cost us less than R4,000," Tshifaro Phundulu told The Times. She budgeted R1,000 for her bridal gown, R1,800 on catering, R300 on the cake and nil for a venue - instead choosing to host a picnic at a botanical garden.

"Our families are in Limpopo and we had celebrations after the lobola," she said. The Jozi event was attended by the pastor, a few friends and family members in Johannesburg.

If they had gone to Home Affairs it would have cost them R75 to get a marriage certificate.

Popular wedding venue Makiti said its packages catered for a minimum of 50 people.

A midweek wedding at Makiti costs R16 500 and a weekend wedding R24,000.