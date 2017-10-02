Tigers squirm under Proteas' relentless pressure

South Africa go into the last day of this first Test against Bangladesh on Monday holding all the aces but rain is likely to have a say as thundershowers are forecast for around lunchtime in Potchefstroom.

South Africa reached day four stumps with Bangladesh struggling on 49/3 after 10 overs of their second innings and the Proteas need seven wickets to win and go to the second Test in Bloemfontein on Friday with a 1-0 lead.

Rain delayed the match after lunch for about an hour which revised tea time to 3.40pm and, when tea was called late in the afternoon, it came down again leaving the match officials with no choice but to call stumps at 5pm as light had also deteriorated.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis declared with the Proteas on 247/6 in the second session setting the Tigers an imposing target to 424.

Their chase did not start as they had hoped as Morné Morkel wreaked havoc on their top order claiming two wickets in the first over - opener Tamim Igbal and Haque Mominul without scoring.

It could have been worse for Bangladesh as Morkel crushed the middle stump of bam-boozled Mushfiqur Rahim but the visitors' captain got a lifeline as the Proteas fast bowler had overstepped the line for a no-ball.

Fortune smiled on Bangladesh again a few overs later when Du Plessis dropped Imrul Kayes' thick edge at second slip on eight runs from the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

Kayes was ultimately removed shortly before 4pm by Keshav Maharaj on 32 off 42 and skipper Rahim was the man still standing on 16 off 46 when rain came for the second time. He will be joined by Mahmudullah Riaz when play resumes this morning.

The bad news for South Africa is that Morkel wobbled back to the dressing room with a left side strain.