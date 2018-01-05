AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis dug South Africa out of trouble in the opening session of their test series against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa were 107/3 at lunch. De Villiers was 59 not out with Du Plessis unbeaten on 37 in a stand of 95.

Du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat‚ and his team shambled to 12/3 inside the first five overs with the top order of Dean Elgar‚ Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla all dismissed.

The first two deliveries of the match‚ bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar‚ sailed past Elgar’s legs.

But the third seamed away from the left-hander‚ who nicked it and was caught behind.

Kumar trapped Markram in front with an inswinger in his next over‚ and in the medium pacer’s following over Amla steered an edge to the wicketkeeper.