Dale Steyn comes in from the cold

Dale Steyn will come in from the cold of 13 months out with injury in the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Friday.

The fast bowler has been sidelined since breaking a shoulder and tearing three major muscles while bowling against Australia at the WACA in Perth in November 2016.

Steyn has since bowled only 12 overs in whites‚ but that was deemed enough for him to crack the nod on the team sheet captain Faf du Plessis took to the middle for the toss.

Even so‚ South Africans will have to wait a while before they see the Phalaborwa Express steam in — Du Plessis called correctly and chose to bat.

Steyn will be joined in South Africa’s pace attack by Vernon Philander‚ Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada.