Cricket

Smith‚ Warner step down as captain‚ vice-captain for rest of Newlands Test

25 March 2018 - 10:51 By Telford Vice
Australia's captain Steve Smith speaking during a press conference in Cape Town, on March 24, 2018 as he admitted to ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa.
Australia's captain Steve Smith speaking during a press conference in Cape Town, on March 24, 2018 as he admitted to ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa.
Image: STR / AFP TV / AFP

Steve Smith and David Warner have stepped down as Australia’s captain and vice-captain for the rest of the third test against South Africa at Newlands over the ball-tampering scandal.

Cameron Bancroft admitted to rubbing sanded sticking tape on the ball after television cameras caught him redhanded on Saturday.

Smith said the plan had been hatched by his team’s “leadership group”.

“Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as captain and vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this test match‚” a release quoted Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland as saying.

From 'brain fade' to ball tampering: 5 incidents that tarnished Steve Smith

Steve Smith was fighting to save his job and reputation on Sunday after admitting he was the chief plotter in a ball-tampering scandal.
Sport
3 hours ago

“This test match needs to proceed‚ and in the interim we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands.

“As I said earlier today‚ CA and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country‚ and on this occasion these standards have not been met.”

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine‚ who is playing his 12th test‚ has been named as stand-in captain.

Clarke open to return as Australia captain after ball scandal

Michael Clarke kept open the possibility he could return as Australia captain Sunday, after a massive ball-tampering scandal in the third Test ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“Both Steve and David will take to the field today under Tim's captaincy‚” the release quoted CA chair David Peever as saying.

"The board fully supports the process for an immediate investigation into what occurred in Cape Town.

“We regard this as a matter of the utmost seriousness and urgency.

“We will ensure we have all information available to make the right decisions for Australian cricket.”

Australia captain Smith fights for job as CA announce ball-tamper probe

Australia captain Steve Smith was fighting to save his job and reputation on Sunday after admitting he was the chief plotter in the ball-tampering ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Australia in turmoil over cricketers' ball-tampering shame

Sports-loving Australia is in uproar over the ball-tampering scandal that has ensnared the national cricket team in South Africa with demands for ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Cheating Aussies hit a sticky patch

The tale of the tape dominates the third test at Newlands
Sport
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Baxter delighted after his Bafana charges deliver in Zambia Soccer
  2. Smith‚ Warner step down as captain‚ vice-captain for rest of Newlands Test Cricket
  3. Orlando Pirates can win the league title this season‚ says Augusto Palacios Soccer
  4. From 'brain fade' to ball tampering: 5 incidents that tarnished Steve Smith Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X