Smith‚ Warner step down as captain‚ vice-captain for rest of Newlands Test

Steve Smith and David Warner have stepped down as Australia’s captain and vice-captain for the rest of the third test against South Africa at Newlands over the ball-tampering scandal.

Cameron Bancroft admitted to rubbing sanded sticking tape on the ball after television cameras caught him redhanded on Saturday.

Smith said the plan had been hatched by his team’s “leadership group”.

“Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as captain and vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this test match‚” a release quoted Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland as saying.