Titans middle order batsman Farhaan Behardien says over a period of time he has learned to accept constant criticism from the Proteas’ fans.

Behardien‚ who has not scored a century after 59 ODIs and 37 T20s for South Africa since his debut six years ago‚ performs the tough job of scoring runs under pressure in the middle and lower order where he often bats with the tail.

He is yet to score a big and memorable knock for the Proteas but he has often made meaningful contributions to the Proteas’ cause and he understands why accolades always goes to players like Quinton de Kock‚ AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis.

“I am a cricketer who everybody loves to hate‚” Behardien said after he was announced as the Titans T20 Player of the Year‚ First Class Player of the Year‚ Most Valuable Player of the Year and Player of the Year on Tuesday night.

“It might not get all the accolades but sometimes I get a crucial 20 not out from 10 balls and we get 400 runs.

“People will always notice players like AB‚ Faf‚ and Quinton‚ who get hundreds in the game.

“It is part and parcel of the position that I play in the middle to lower order.

“At the national team I play more on middle to lower order and with the Titans it is strictly on the middle order but I have learned to deal with the criticism a lot better.

“Over the past couple of years‚ I have done really well and my philosophy has been to play any situation I found myself in to the best of my ability.

“For an example‚ if I have 50 balls at the back end of an innings I must try to maximise the situation. If I only have 20 balls at the back end of a T20 innings I must also make the best of the situation because that is the nature of my position where I bat.”

Earlier this month‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) dropped Behardien from the list of players who have national contracts but the right-handed batsman has not given up hope of playing at the 50-overs World Cup in England next year.

“I would like to go to the World Cup and I see myself standing at Lord’s in the final. I have massive ambitions to win the World Cup.

“I have been to three T20 and one 50-overs World Cups and two Champions Trophy tournaments but I never played a big role in those competitions‚ which is fine because it is part and parcel of the game.”

“Whatever games are in front of me I will try to perform. I think I did very well for South Africa ‘A’ against India and Afghanistan last year‚ during the T20s against India I did really well‚ I was not out against Bangladesh and I performed well for the Titans in all the formats when they called me to do a job.”