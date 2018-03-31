There’s an art to watching Temba Bavuma bat. Mastering it requires fine tuning the balance between expectation and satisfaction‚ and knowing — or at least questioning — why something happens when it happens.

Bavuma himself is a master of a complementary art: of batting as if time does not exist‚ which of course it doesn’t in the hours‚ minutes and seconds that are nothing more than constructs of the over-ordered mind.

Time does exist as a measure of change‚ and Bavuma knows this. There is rigour in the way he constructs an innings‚ an honesty of intent and spirit that demands close examination to be properly appreciated.

That level of attention isn’t often paid in a world where time is counted in commercial breaks and progress in a steady uptick of numbers on a screen.

So when Bavuma ignored both those imperatives at the Wanderers on Saturday‚ people who weren’t watching closely enough couldn’t see he was doing what needed to be done when it needed to be done.