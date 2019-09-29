Highveld Lions and Proteas T20 opener Reeza Hendricks may have to content himself with domestic red-ball action this month but knows what his Test team-mates will expect from a pitch perspective in the Test series.

There will be none of the run loaded T20 flatbeds teams often play on in 20-over games‚ but the rough‚ tough‚ spinning stuff India is known for.

With India also missing their key fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah‚ there could be a change in how the pitches could be prepared in Visakhapatnam‚ Ranchi and Pune.

Hendricks didn't quite hit his normal high notes in the drawn T20 series‚ but knows his Test team-mates won't get the kind of easy paced batting surface they encountered last week Sunday in Bengaluru.

“When it comes to the tests‚ they'll definitely have to deal with turning conditions.

"That's how it goes when you're in India and the last time they were there‚ that's exactly what happened.

"I hope this time round it won't be too bad but when you go to India‚ there's always a lot of talk around the wickets taking a lot of turning and facing up to their quality spinners‚” Hendricks said.