India in command after Proteas' batting collapse in Centurion

SA lost four crucial middle order wickets during the second session as they struggled to cope with India’s seam movement and occasional swing on the third day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The familiar top-order collapse reared its ugly head again as SA lost the crucial wickets of Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock before the tea break.

When umpires called tea, the Proteas were struggling on 109/5 with Temba Bavuma on 32 and Wiaan Mulder on 4 and still trailing India by 218 runs.

Trouble started for the Proteas when they lost Petersen, Markram and Van der Dussen in the space of seven balls after lunch and they never recovered as India continued to dictate terms.

Mohammed Shami started the demolition job by removing Petersen (15) and Markram (13) to join captain Dean Elgar (1), who was dismissed before lunch.