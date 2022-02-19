South Africa

Wife and lover arrested for Limpopo cop's murder

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
19 February 2022 - 10:32
Eight months after a Limpopo policeman was murdered, his wife and her boyfriend have been arrested by the Hawks.
Eight months after a Limpopo policeman was murdered, his wife and her boyfriend have been arrested by the Hawks.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Almost eight months after a Limpopo police officer was murdered, his wife and a man alleged to be her boyfriend have been arrested.

Members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit made the breakthrough on Friday when they arrested the 41-year-old woman at her home in Nebo, Limpopo. They were assisted by tactical response team members.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the woman's alleged accomplice — a man with whom early investigations have shown she has had a child — was also arrested by the same team at Ga-Mashashane.

Two other suspects were arrested shortly after the murder.

Maluleke said Warrant Officer Mogokolodi Cleopas Digama was stationed at Apel police station at the time of his death on June 27 last year.

He had left work and was on his way home when he was attacked and killed by heavily armed suspects in a spaza shop.

He said the suspects fled the scene in Digama’s vehicle, which was later found burnt in Madibong village near Sekhukhune.

“The matter was immediately referred to the Hawks and a massive manhunt for the suspects was launched. Through an intelligence-driven investigation by the police, two suspects were quickly arrested. Mpusheng Titos Malata, 31, and Nosky Mabitla, 31, are currently in custody and awaiting trial.

"They will make their next appearance on February 24 in the Sekhukhune magistrate's court where the deceased’s wife and her alleged accomplice will make their first appearance on Monday."

Maluleke said they will face murder charges. Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

CIT heist claims life of police officer, manhunt launched

A police officer was killed in a cash van robbery on Friday and another cop and three security guards were wounded.
News
2 weeks ago

Warrant of arrest issued for KZN cop facing murder charge

Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate Balraj Dehaloo made the order on Thursday after Sandile Mkhize's second no-show in court for the 2019 ...
News
2 weeks ago

Frustration as case against alleged killer cop is delayed again

Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate Balraj Dehaloo has expressed his frustration over further delays in the trial of murder-accused ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICD raises red alert about typhoid fever in SA South Africa
  2. ANC pulls an Ace from its own sleeve by releasing Cyril’s NEC closing remarks News
  3. Applying for R350 grant? Four things you need to know about the grant extension South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents clash as some black parents refused ... South Africa
  5. Government will soon provide 10GB of free data to every household — here’s how ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season