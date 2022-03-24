SA through to Women's World Cup semis after West Indies washout
SA became the second team to reach the ICC Women's World Cup semifinals after Thursday's group match against the West Indies was abandoned due to rain.
SA were 61 for 4 after 10.5 overs at Basin Reserve in Wellington before the match was called off, with both teams receiving a point.
SA have nine points and will finish second in the round robin stage behind unbeaten Australia, who lead with 12 points. Both teams have one round-robin match left.
The West Indies are third on seven points having played all seven of their matches, while India are fourth on six points with a game still to play.
Defending champions England are fifth on four points from five matches and face Pakistan in Christchurch on Thursday.
The 50-overs tournament features eight teams in the round-robin phase with the top four advancing to the semis.
