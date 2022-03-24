×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

SA through to Women's World Cup semis after West Indies washout

24 March 2022 - 09:01 By Reuters
SA's Tazmin Brits in action before their group stages match against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.
SA's Tazmin Brits in action before their group stages match against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.
Image: Aaron Gillions/www.photosport.nz/BackpagePix

SA became the second team to reach the ICC Women's World Cup semifinals after Thursday's group match against the West Indies was abandoned due to rain.

SA  were 61 for 4 after 10.5 overs at Basin Reserve in Wellington before the match was called off, with both teams receiving a point.

SA have nine points and will finish second in the round robin stage behind unbeaten Australia, who lead with 12 points. Both teams have one round-robin match left.

The West Indies are third on seven points having played all seven of their matches, while India are fourth on six points with a game still to play.

Defending champions England are fifth on four points from five matches and face Pakistan in Christchurch on Thursday.

The 50-overs tournament features eight teams in the round-robin phase with the top four advancing to the semis. 

READ MORE

'We could've done better,' Tryon says of Oz defeat, as SA set sights on Windies

SA vice-captain Chloe Tryon said the team will pick up the pieces from their five-wicket defeat by favourites Australia, as they aim to bounce back ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lanning's epic knock steers Australia to victory against the Proteas

Meg Lanning’s swashbuckling 135 not out overshadowed Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus’ half-centuries after SA let themselves down with poor fielding to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Hamza suspended from cricket after testing positive for banned substance

Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza has been suspended from cricket after he tested positive for a banned substance, Cricket SA revealed on Wednesday.
Sport
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cassim’s ruling broken down: Kaizer Chiefs would have been ‘reckless’ to play Soccer
  2. WATCH | Themba Zwane has made his peace with Broos’ Bafana snub Soccer
  3. Hamza suspended from cricket after testing positive for banned substance Cricket
  4. Feuding soccer fan bodies vie for legitimacy, as Safa plays a murky role Soccer
  5. Mokwena hails ‘fantastic’ 10-man Sundowns for big win over Al-Hilal Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules