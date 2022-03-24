Tea for two: Sisulu says she met Emirates head to chat about rooibos

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu says one of the reasons she met the Emirates Airlines boss in Dubai in December was to ask him to reintroduce rooibos tea on flights.

Sisulu’s visit to the United Arab Emirates, ostensibly to visit the SA stand at the Dubai World Expo, also included a meeting with Emirates Group chair Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Replying to a written parliamentary question about the purpose of the meeting from DA MP Hannah Winkler on Wednesday, Sisulu said: “It was ... proposed that Emirates Airlines should consider reintroducing rooibos tea on their airline.”

In several statements about her trip to Dubai, which attracted media attention due to her meeting with Gupta ally Hamza Farooqui, Sisulu has not previously mentioned rooibos.