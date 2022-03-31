×

Cricket

Proteas lose three wickets during second session as Bangladesh start to make inroads

31 March 2022 - 16:00
Mehidi Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh celebrates his wicket during the second session of the 1st Test against SA at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.
Mehidi Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh celebrates his wicket during the second session of the 1st Test against SA at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

SA lost Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee and Keagan Petersen in 33 balls during the second session of the first Test match against Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday.

When they went for tea, the Proteas were on 165/3 after 53 overs with Temba Bavuma and debutant Ryan Rickelton rebuilding the innings after Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz wreaked havoc with the top order.

SA successfully negotiated the first session with a strong partnership of 113 off 202 between Dean Elgar, who scored a quick-fire half century, and Sarel Erwee, but they did not last long after the lunch break.

The first wicket to fall was Elgar (67) when he was caught behind by Liton Das who pulled off a stunning diving to palm the ball inches off the turf from the bowling of Khaled Ahmed.

The demise of Elgar, who scored his 20th half century before lunch, brought to an end his foundation-setting opening stand with Erwee.

Elgar’s wicket injected the much needed impetus for Bangladesh and their momentum bore fruit three balls later when Miraz accounted for Erwee who nicked the ball onto his stumps.

SA continued to lose wickets and the next man back in the pavilion was Keagan Petersen who was run-out by Miraz who split the stumps at the striker's end with a direct hit from backward point.

SA will resume after the short tea break with Bavuma on 22 off 55 and Rickelton on 11 off 26 and looking to build on their partnership of 19 off 42 during the final session of the day.

