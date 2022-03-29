Bangladesh series gives Proteas’ backup bowlers their chance to bloom
With the first-choice bowlers chasing IPL bucks, Mfuneko Ngam backs fringe bowlers to stake their claim
29 March 2022 - 20:28
Former Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam says the unavailability of several key players in the team’s bowling attack for the Test series against Bangladesh is an excellent opportunity for those on the fringes to raise their hands...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.