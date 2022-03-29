×

Sport

Bangladesh series gives Proteas’ backup bowlers their chance to bloom

With the first-choice bowlers chasing IPL bucks, Mfuneko Ngam backs fringe bowlers to stake their claim

29 March 2022 - 20:28

Former Proteas fast bowler Mfuneko Ngam says the unavailability of several key players in the team’s bowling attack for the Test series against Bangladesh is an excellent opportunity for those on the fringes to raise their hands...

