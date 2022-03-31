×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Half-centuries from Elgar and Bavuma give Proteas the early initiative

31 March 2022 - 17:59 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Kingsmead
Kyle Verreynne congratulates Temba Bavuma after he scored his 50 in the third session of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on March 31 2022.
Kyle Verreynne congratulates Temba Bavuma after he scored his 50 in the third session of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on March 31 2022.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

SA have taken the early initiative in this first Test match against Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban with an acceptable opening day score of 233/4.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field and when bad light ended the day’s proceedings shortly after 5pm SA had a sizeable advantage largely due to well-taken half centuries by Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma.

The first Test match at this venue since February 2019 when Sri Lanka stunned the Proteas with a one-wicket victory started with drama as sightscreens malfunctioned, delaying the start of play.

It is not clear whether Cricket SA (CSA) will be sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the embarrassing sightscreens issue delayed the match by about 30 minutes.

When action finally got under way in front of a small crowd of just over 1,000, the Proteas got off the blocks with intent with openers Elgar and Sarel Erwee putting Bangladeshi bowlers under pressure.

Elgar and Erwee frustrated Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz laying the foundation with a partnership of 113 off 202 that took the Proteas to lunch on 95/0 after 25 overs.

Half-centuries from Elgar and Bavuma give Proteas the early initiative

SA have taken the early initiative in this first Test match against Bangladesh here at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban with an acceptable opening day ...
Sport
24 minutes ago

The most attacking of the Proteas' opening pair before lunch was Elgar as he raced to his 20th half-century in sixty balls and his knock of 88 minutes included nine boundaries.

SA’s innings stalled during the session due to the loss of Elgar, Erwee and Keagan Petersen in just 33 balls as Bangladesh managed to find the much-needed breakthroughs.

SA lost Elgar having scored 67 off 101 when he was caught behind by Liton Das, who pulled off a stunning diving save to claim the ball inches off the turf from the bowling of Khaled Ahmed.

Elgar gave Bangladesh some momentum and Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined the party a few overs later to remove Erwee, who chomped the ball onto his stumps.

The next man to fall for SA was Keagan Petersen who was run-out by Hasan Miraz, who crushed his stumps at the striker's end with a direct hit from backward point.

The Proteas reached tea on 165/5 after 53 overs with Temba Bavuma (22) and debutant Ryan Rickelton (11) on a mission to rebuild the innings after the quick loss of Elgar, Erwee and Petersen.

Their promising partnership was broken shortly after tea when Rickelton, who was looking to impress on his debut, was caught at mid-on by Mominul Haque from the bowling of Ebadot Hossain.

They will continue on day two on Friday with Bavuma, who scored his 18th half-century, on 53 off 119 and looking to kick-on to his second hundred, and Kyle Verreynne on 27 off 64.

Also high on the agenda for Bavuma and Verreynne will be to adding to their promising partnership of 53 off 117 as the Proteas will look to take the game away from Bangladesh.

READ MORE

Proteas pick two spinners and Rickelton makes debut in first Test

SA have included two spinners in their team to take on Bangladesh in the first Test at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, while top-order batsman Ryan ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Proteas lose three wickets during second session as Bangladesh start to make inroads

SA lost Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee and Keagan Petersen in 33 balls during the second session of the first Test match against Bangladesh at Kingsmead ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bangladesh series gives Proteas’ backup bowlers their chance to bloom

With the first-choice bowlers chasing IPL bucks, Mfuneko Ngam backs fringe bowlers to stake their claim
Sport
1 day ago

Maharaj: ‘Hurt’ SA determined to make things right with Test series win

The word “hurt” has been used repeatedly by senior players in reference to SA’s embarrassing defeat against Bangladesh in the ODI series last week.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. PSL announces dates for return of crowds to stadiums Soccer
  2. Mbappé magnificent as France thrill against outclassed Bafana in Lille Soccer
  3. Partey time as Ghana seal World Cup berth with draw in Nigeria Soccer
  4. Sundowns fans to watch clash against Al Merrikh for free at FNB Stadium Soccer
  5. Khune the next Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach? Nah, he says he‘s ‘young’ for ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...