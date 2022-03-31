Half-centuries from Elgar and Bavuma give Proteas the early initiative

SA have taken the early initiative in this first Test match against Bangladesh at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban with an acceptable opening day score of 233/4.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field and when bad light ended the day’s proceedings shortly after 5pm SA had a sizeable advantage largely due to well-taken half centuries by Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma.

The first Test match at this venue since February 2019 when Sri Lanka stunned the Proteas with a one-wicket victory started with drama as sightscreens malfunctioned, delaying the start of play.

It is not clear whether Cricket SA (CSA) will be sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the embarrassing sightscreens issue delayed the match by about 30 minutes.

When action finally got under way in front of a small crowd of just over 1,000, the Proteas got off the blocks with intent with openers Elgar and Sarel Erwee putting Bangladeshi bowlers under pressure.

Elgar and Erwee frustrated Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz laying the foundation with a partnership of 113 off 202 that took the Proteas to lunch on 95/0 after 25 overs.