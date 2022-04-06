Rickleton can stake Proteas claim with good showing in Gqeberha
Proteas batsman Ryan Rickleton aims to use the second Test against Bangladesh at St George’s Park in Gqeberha to cement a spot for himself in the national set-up.
The Lions wicketkeeper-batsman made his debut in the first Test against the Tigers and wants to build on those performances to get more exposure at international level.
In his first outing, Rickleton, despite looking composed early on, was dismissed for 21 in the first innings before chalking up an unbeaten 39 in the second.
“It was an awesome experience for me. I was really honoured to represent my country and myself and have the special task of stepping forward in a Test match arena,” Rickleton said. “I think I was a bit too excited. I came out and played a few shots, the excitement really engulfed me and took over my general thinking, and I was a bit too expansive early on and unfortunately gave my wicket away.
“As the second innings came, I was a lot more composed and relaxed. I was really comfortable at the crease and now that the excitement is out, I am looking to replicate that.”
Having been with the group for more than a year now, Rickleton values the support he has received from management and teammates.
Speaking about the team's performance in the first Test, he said there were areas he felt they could tighten up.
“Being 100 for nothing at one stage, we should have driven the nail through in the first innings and pushed hard for 400 or 500, so, as a batting group, we let ourselves down.
“With regards to the ball, I think we were exceptional, with Keshav [Maharaj] and Simon [Harmer] doing most of the damage.
“In the field, we dropped a few chances so there are areas to work on with the bat and in the field, but I think the guys will go through their individual prep and make sure they get it right. So, hopefully, we can show some improvement in the next Test,” the left-handed batsman said.
Rickleton said the Bangladesh side would be fired up for the final showdown and despite potentially losing some players to injury ahead of the second Test, they could still pose a tough challenge for the home side.
“I think both Russell Domingo and Allan Donald will have a huge say going into this Test.
“I think it will be an unknown for the majority of their players, so if you have someone who lives here and knows the ground like the back of their hand (Domingo), they really need to invest in what he has to say and understand that he knows what he’s talking about with regards to PE,” he said.