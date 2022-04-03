Proteas fast bowler Lizaad Williams reflects on his first Test wicket

The Proteas' Lizaad Williams was overcome with joy and emotion when he finally bagged his first Test wicket with the scalp of Taskin Ahmed in the first session of day three at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday.

Day two on Friday belonged to spinner Simon Harmer with four wickets but the fast bowlers dominated with the four wickets on Saturday, where Williams took two and Wiaan Mulder and Duanne Olivier contributed one each.

“Delighted, to be honest,” Williams said about his first Test wicket.

“Playing Test cricket was always my dream, growing up it is something that you work towards. It is the most difficult format in the game and you want to test yourself in difficult situations. I am delighted that I can contribute towards the team.”

Asked about the Durban wicket that produced good competition between ball and bat, Williams said it is going to require a lot of work because SA are bowling last.

“I do feel once the ball gets a bit older it is going to be difficult for both batsman and bowlers because it will be softer, but then again, that’s why it’s called Test cricket.

“Everything can’t just fall in your favour. It’s not like I have played a lot of international cricket because this is only my first Test game. I do think there is a result in this wicket but it’s going to require a lot of hard work from us.”