Cricket

Maharaj backs Mulder’s contribution for the Proteas

Amir Chetty Sports reporter
10 April 2022 - 11:34
Keshav Maharaj (right) celebrates his 50 with teammate Wiaan Mulder on day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 9 2022.
Keshav Maharaj (right) celebrates his 50 with teammate Wiaan Mulder on day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 9 2022.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Keshav Maharaj says producing a good performance will give teammate Wiaan Mulder a boost in confidence as the Proteas look to retain their stranglehold over Bangladesh in the second Test in Gqeberha on Sunday.

The all-rounder silenced his critics, playing a valuable role with bat and ball to help his side to a commanding position at the end of day two at St George’s Park on Saturday.

Mulder was involved in two partnerships, first resuming the day alongside Kyle Verreynne to add 29 for the sixth wicket, then sharing an 80-run seventh-wicket stand with Maharaj before his dismissal for 33 as the home side piled on the runs to eventually end on 453.

Mulder then shone with the ball taking three for 15 in six impressive overs of swing bowling to have the visitors rattled on 139 for five at the end of the second day.

“He [Wiaan] has taken a lot of flak from the media,” Maharaj said.

“If we look at the second Test in New Zealand, he showed his capabilities with the bat. He may not have crossed over the line and got a 50 or a 100 but the partnerships he has been involved in have been very good for us and it showed again today [Saturday].

“He knuckled down [and] got a good ball to get out, so it is not a case of him playing a rash shot or throwing his wicket away.

“He showed his value with the swinging ball, so I am really happy for him and I hope he continues in the manner that he has in this innings and the next.”

Maharaj said Mulder is a key member of the squad who adds value and variety to SA’s bowling attack as well as batting depth, and wished him all the success for his endless hard work behind the scenes.

The Dolphins man said despite the match and series still needing to be won, he was happy to see that his own hard work in the nets was starting to bear fruit.

The right-handed batsman also rued wasting a good chance to record a maiden Test ton as he struck nine fours and three sixes on his way to a career-best 84. 

“It always crosses my mind every time I go out to bat, I want to try to get a Test hundred.

“I probably threw away a golden opportunity today, but having said that, I guess my adrenaline was rushing, I felt in a good space.

“I probably shouldn’t have gone across the ball and [rather] hit it straight like I was hitting, but I think it was a golden opportunity to try to get the magical three figures,” the 32-year-old said.

HeraldLIVE

