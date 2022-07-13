×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

SA pulls out of Australia ODI series

13 July 2022 - 07:42 By Reuters
Anrich Nortje of the Proteas clashes with Pat Cummins of Australia during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Anrich Nortje of the Proteas clashes with Pat Cummins of Australia during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

SA has withdrawn from the ODI series with Australia in January after host board Cricket Australia (CA) was unable to accommodate a request to reschedule.

CA said Cricket SA (CSA) had asked to shift the series, which was scheduled for Hobart (January 12), Sydney (January 14) and Perth (January 17).

"Unfortunately, due to the congested international schedule including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, there are no alternative dates available," CA said on Wednesday.

CA said SA had agreed Australia would be awarded the competition points, pending approval from the International Cricket Council.

Plan A is for Bavuma and De Kock to open batting at T20 World Cup

Proteas white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has said that the plan for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year is for him and Quinton de Kock ...
Sport
18 hours ago

SA's forfeit could affect its chances of qualifying directly for next year's one-day World Cup in India.

The Proteas are 11th in the World Cup Super League standings, with only the top seven teams apart from hosts India to qualify directly for the 10-team tournament.

SA's test team are scheduled to tour Australia for a three-match series starting in Brisbane on December 17.

Australia pulled out of their test tour of SA last year, citing heath risks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a decision greeted by disappointment and frustration by CSA.

Proteas coach Boucher excited to work with Nkwe

Despite their relationship having been in the spotlight, Boucher says they have a good one.
Sport
22 hours ago

Proteas white ball captain Bavuma: Injury may be ‘a blessing in disguise’

Proteas white ball captain Temba Bavuma is making steady progress from the elbow injury he sustained in the T20 tour of India.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ex-Orlando Pirates star Daine Klate is Chippa United’s new coach Soccer
  2. Banyana get third Wafcon win against Botswana, face Tunisia in quarters Soccer
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Fordyce discovers the legend of Lucas Radebe in Leeds Sport
  4. Former Pirates captain ‘Tyson’ reunites with Hunt at SuperSport Soccer
  5. Gabadinho Mhango ‘had offers from Europe’ before leaving Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done