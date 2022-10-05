“You cannot control things like the result, but you can your effort, so hopefully I can put in good performances to get us wins and potentially gain automatic qualification.
“We do a lot of work preparing for the games, assessing conditions. I have heard we will play at a big field for the first ODI, so we will keep that in mind. There is also a bit of [inclement] weather around, so we are preparing for an on-and-off match.
“So [our preparations] are specific to every match.”
While there has been much talk about various issues within the Proteas camp in recent weeks, Malan said they did not place much focus on that.
“As a Proteas camp, we are pretty clear on how we want to approach things. We almost want to be in a submarine and all of these things and the outside noise are outside our control. We want to keep things in a good space.”
Malan said the shift from T20s to the ODI format should be reasonably seamless.
“It is not that much of a different mindset. We know exactly what we need to do to qualify, but when it is just normal matches the pressure is still there to perform, so it won't be the biggest change in mindset.”
Proteas squad to face India: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Proteas set sights on points as ODIs start in India
Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Proteas batter Janneman Malan says the team have their minds set on gaining valuable qualifying points in the three-match one-day international series against India starting in Lucknow on Thursday (10am SA time).
Malan is part of the 15-man squad facing off against India in a crucial ODI series that will count towards their bid to gain automatic qualification to the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup to be hosted in India in October 2023.
“Everyone knows how important the next eight games are for the Proteas in the ODI format,” Malan said.
“We will obviously try to maximise points from all the matches and with the World Cup being in India, it is nice to put in some good prep and performances.”
Malan said his focus is on giving his best for the team.
“You cannot control things like the result, but you can your effort, so hopefully I can put in good performances to get us wins and potentially gain automatic qualification.
“We do a lot of work preparing for the games, assessing conditions. I have heard we will play at a big field for the first ODI, so we will keep that in mind. There is also a bit of [inclement] weather around, so we are preparing for an on-and-off match.
“So [our preparations] are specific to every match.”
While there has been much talk about various issues within the Proteas camp in recent weeks, Malan said they did not place much focus on that.
“As a Proteas camp, we are pretty clear on how we want to approach things. We almost want to be in a submarine and all of these things and the outside noise are outside our control. We want to keep things in a good space.”
Malan said the shift from T20s to the ODI format should be reasonably seamless.
“It is not that much of a different mindset. We know exactly what we need to do to qualify, but when it is just normal matches the pressure is still there to perform, so it won't be the biggest change in mindset.”
Proteas squad to face India: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Sensational Rossouw ton steers SA to victory in third T20 against India
Proteas ‘feeling really confident’ despite T20 series loss to India: Miller
Miller century not enough as Proteas fall 16 runs short and India take series
Proteas not pressing panic button ahead of second T20 against India
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos