Malibongwe Maketa replaces Mark Boucher as Proteas interim coach

02 November 2022 - 11:05 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Malibongwe Maketa will lead the Proteas team against Australia next month.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Malibongwe Maketa will lead the Proteas as interim coach in their three-match Test series against Australia away from home, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced.

The Proteas face Australia in their penultimate series of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) in Australia from December 17 to January 8.

The Proteas are second on the table behind Australia after two series wins, one loss and one draw in the second cycle of the WTC.

They will be without a permanent head coach for the Down Under tour as incumbent Mark Boucher will step down at the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Maketa is the South Africa A coach and National Academy head, and he steps into the senior role after being part of South Africa's most recent Test tour of England where he was a consultant during the four-day warm-up match against England Lions and the triumphant first Test at Lord’s in August.

He also served as assistant head coach to the Proteas from 2017 to 2019. 

CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said:  “He is a familiar face in the environment and has worked in the same space previously when he served as assistant coach.  

“'Mali' knows most of the players well, they know him too, and with such a short time between now and the tour, Cricket SA felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through an important series for the Proteas.

“We wish him well on his appointment. He has our full support and we have no doubt he will do South Africans proud in this series.” 

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said Maketa has earned respect and acclaim as a coach and leader.

“This interim appointment is in recognition of his ability to integrate himself into any system and assure continuity. As no stranger to the Proteas set-up, I am confident he will acquit himself well and hit the ground running.”

