Parnell says Proteas' batting unit need to trust their preparation

Wayne Parnell of Proteas celebrates the wicket of Muhammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 03.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell feels SA batters need to trust their preparation process to complement the side’s world-class bowling unit.

The Proteas are preparing for their all-important last match of the T20 World Cup group stages against the unpredictable Netherlands in Australia at 2am (SA time) on Sunday.

The Proteas need to win the match to book their spot in the semifinals of the world showpiece.

SA have put in a solid performance from both a bowling and fielding perspective, but it has been the batting that is yet to reach top gear.

As an all-rounder, Parnell has done well with the ball but feels he could have performed well with the bat as well.

“I think I’ve been pretty disappointing with my batting if I’m being honest,” Parnell said.

“It’s not through lack of trying or working hard in the nets. At the end of the day it’s going to come down to trusting the preparation.

“I think it’s the same thing with Temba (Bavuma), he has been preparing for every single game,” he said.

“Yes, he (Bavuma) hasn’t scored a lot of runs which he obviously would have liked to.”

After struggling for form and coming under heavy criticism, captain Bavuma seems to be picking as he scored 36 off 19 balls in the defeat to Pakistan on Thursday.  

“I think it’s for every single member of the squad to just trust the preparation,” Parnell said.

“On any particular day we have multiple match winners and everybody believes that. It’s just about rocking up and try to do the business.”   

The Proteas so far have won against Bangladesh and formidable India while their opening match against Zimbabwe was rained out.

For years the Proteas have been labelled chokers for not being able to go all the way to win the trophy.

Parnell believes they will always be stuck with the chokers' label until they win a World Cup and they are pushing for it this year.

“I think that is probably the only way to get rid of it (win the tournament). It’s always going to be there, when we get that first trophy hopefully it will go away,” he said.

“But until then, I think it’s always going to be there. It’s something that we have to deal with.”

The Proteas and Netherlands will meet at Adelaide Oval.

