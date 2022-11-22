The Proteas have suffered a blow ahead of their departure to Australia with news that fast bowler Glenton Stuurman has been forced to withdraw because of injury.
The 30-year-old suffered an abdominal muscle strain while playing for the Warriors against the Dolphins at St George’s Park in Gqeberha and has been ruled out for six weeks.
He has been replaced by Lizaad Williams of the Titans.
Revised Proteas Test squad against Australia: Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper, Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)
Proteas suffer injury blow ahead of Test tour to Australia
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
