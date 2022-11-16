Cricket

Proteas interim coach Maketa explains why Markram was dropped

16 November 2022 - 09:45 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Proteas star batsman Aiden Markram has been dropped for the Australian tour due to a dip of form in Test cricket.
Image: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa reckons time away from international cricket is what Aiden Markram needs to rework his cricket blueprint.

Markram has been left out of South Africa’s Test squad for the three-match series in Australia from December 17 to January 8.

The top-order batsman has struggled for form in red ball cricket for some time, and Maketa has backed Markram to bounce back stronger after his exclusion.  

“I’m a good believer that Aiden is possibly one of the players who could easily play 100 Tests matches in the group we have,” Maketa said.

“He is going through a dip and the decision has been made to give him a break at international level.

“But it doesn’t close the door in terms of the quality he has and I’ve got no doubt he will go down to provincial cricket [with the Titans] and score runs again and push for a spot when the opportunity arises.”

What gives Maketa hope that Markram will overcome his slump in Test cricket is that the player has faced this kind of challenge before and came out top.

“Aiden has done it already where he was left out and would go down to franchise cricket and he got tons of runs and pushed his way back into the team.

“That mental break sometimes helps you to have your blueprint dismantled and go back and say, ‘What is my method of scoring runs?’, and go back to it.”

Markram will not be the only familiar face missing from the Proteas in Australia as top order batsman Keegan Petersen is out with an injury.

Theunis de Bruyn has been recalled to the national team while Knights pacemen Gerald Coetzee has earned his maiden call up to the Proteas red ball setup after impressing for his domestic team.

