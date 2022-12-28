“We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team,” Yunus said shortly after the second Test in Dhaka.
SA's Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh coach
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Russell Domingo has resigned as head coach of Bangladesh, days after the team’s home Test series defeat to India.
Bangladesh Cricket Board operations chair Jalal Yunus confirmed it had received the former Proteas coach’s resignation on Tuesday.
“He sent his resignation letter yesterday [Tuesday] and that is with immediate effect,” Yunus told cricbuzz.com on Wednesday.
After Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1 but lost the Tests 2-0, Yunus hinted at a change.
Carey ton puts Australia in box seat against Proteas at MCG
“We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team,” Yunus said shortly after the second Test in Dhaka.
“You will soon see changes. We are trying. We want a strong team that can play quality, and a highly competitive team.
“We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions.
“In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don't just want a good coach; he has to be a mentor.
“There's less scope to teach them [players] skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series.”
Domingo joined Bangladesh in September 2019 and was contracted until after the 2023 World Cup.
He won the T20 series against Australia and New Zealand at home, the country’s first-ever Test in New Zealand and ODI series in South Africa and at home against India.
