Cricket

SA's Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh coach

28 December 2022 - 10:35 By Sports Staff
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo during the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban in April 2022. Domingo has resigned from his post with Bangladesh. File image
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo during the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban in April 2022. Domingo has resigned from his post with Bangladesh. File image
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Russell Domingo has resigned as head coach of Bangladesh, days after the team’s home Test series defeat to India.

Bangladesh Cricket Board operations chair Jalal Yunus confirmed it had received the former Proteas coach’s resignation on Tuesday.

“He sent his resignation letter yesterday [Tuesday] and that is with immediate effect,” Yunus told cricbuzz.com on Wednesday.

After Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-1 but lost the Tests 2-0, Yunus hinted at a change.

Carey ton puts Australia in box seat against Proteas at MCG

A maiden century by wicketkeeper Alex Carey pushed Australia closer to a series-sealing victory in the second Test as South Africa's batsmen were ...
Sport
2 hours ago

“We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team,” Yunus said shortly after the second Test in Dhaka.

“You will soon see changes. We are trying. We want a strong team that can play quality, and a highly competitive team.

“We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions.

“In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don't just want a good coach; he has to be a mentor.

“There's less scope to teach them [players] skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series.”

Domingo joined Bangladesh in September 2019 and was contracted until after the 2023 World Cup.

He won the T20 series against Australia and New Zealand at home, the country’s first-ever Test in New Zealand and ODI series in South Africa and at home against India.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Spidercam floors Proteas' Anrich Nortje at the MCG

David Warner's bludgeoning of their bowling and the heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were not the only things the Proteas had to worry about on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Until batters rise to bowlers' level Test cricket will be a struggle for Proteas

A glaring difference between the batters and bowlers in the Proteas Test team is that the bowlers have KG Rabada leading by example while Dean Elgar ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Hats off to Warner for the energy and fight he showed': Proteas' Nortje

After a punishing day 2 of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday where they were demolished by David Warner’s monumental ...
Sport
22 hours ago

David Warner crushes Proteas with majestic 200

An emotional and exhausted David Warner retired hurt after a majestic 200 as Australia dominated day 2 of the second Test on Tuesday and South ...
Sport
1 day ago

Green machine puts Proteas on Boxing Day canvas at MCG

Cameron Green celebrated a maiden five-wicket innings haul as Australia skittled South Africa for 189 before finishing 45 for one in reply at the end ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas batting coach Sammons says players are working on technical and mental issues

On the back of poor batting performances over the past few months, Proteas batting coach Justin Sammons says players are working on technical and ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chiefs looking at transfer market for immediate challenges: Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung hints club might buy a women’s team status Soccer
  3. 'French didn't mention this': ref hits back at criticism over Argentina goal Soccer
  4. WATCH | Spidercam floors Proteas' Anrich Nortje at the MCG Cricket
  5. Until batters rise to bowlers' level Test cricket will be a struggle for Proteas Cricket

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election