Cricket

Super Kings bring yellow fever to Joburg

09 January 2023 - 15:00 By Stuart Hess
Faf du Plessis will captain the Joburg Super Kings in the inaugural Betway SA20 League that starts on Tuesday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

While the influx of international stars is key to garnering attention for the new BetwaySA20 League, it is the impact of local players which will determine who wins the tournament, said Joburg Super Kings head coach, Stephen Fleming. 

The former New Zealand captain has coached the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL since 2009, overseeing four championship wins in which the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and lately Ravi Jadeja have been dominant performers. 

“I think we’ve got a very good core of local players,” Fleming said on Sunday at the Wanderers. “The competition will be won by local players playing well. We’re pleased with the calibre of international players we have got, which we feel marries well with the skill set of the local players.” 

The Super Kings will be led by Faf du Plessis and have the likes of Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks and Malusi Siboto in their ranks. The latter two, play domestically for Central Gauteng Lions, reinforcing the hometown element the Super Kings want to create. “We want (the Wanderers) to be a tough place for the opposition,” Fleming remarked. 

He admitted that it was difficult to try to forge a team spirit, given how little time the players had together as a group, with Du Plessis only flying in from Australia — where he was playing in the Big Bash League — on Friday, while Kyle Verreynne only joins later this week after touring Down Under with the Proteas.

Donovan Ferreira, the franchise’s most expensive purchase for R5.5m at the player auction last September, explained that team spirit would be made stronger through performances. “Flem’s been very good, he’s pulled everyone together, made them feel comfortable and explained that the tournament isn’t long. We had to focus on our skill sets rather than on relationships, which will come at training and just in spending time together.”

“The players that are here are forming the base for the team and the other guys who must still come in must just go with the flow.”  

The players did visit some of Johannesburg’s museums on Saturday, part of what Fleming explained was the franchise’s efforts “to get to know the city better”. 

At a jersey handing over ceremony at the Wanderers on Sunday, Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse hoped that the team’s presence would lift the mood of the city after a difficult year. “There are huge tourism opportunities, many people will be seeing our city and that is something we can take advantage of.”

“As a city we have been through a difficult year and now there is something for Joburg residents to look forward to. I can sense a change in the mood,” Phalatse added.   

The Super Kings will open their campaign on Wednesday against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Gqeberha — the first of three away matches to start the competition. They will play their first match at the Wanderers on January 17 against the Pretoria Capitals. 

