Cricket

SA20 announces record-breaking R70m prize money

20 December 2022 - 14:10 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith during the competition's player auction at Cape Town International Convention Centre on September 19 2022.
SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith during the competition's player auction at Cape Town International Convention Centre on September 19 2022.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Organisers of South Africa’s newest cricket competition, the Betway SA20, have confirmed a record-breaking R70m in prize money.

They said the amount is the biggest prize pool in the history of franchise cricket in this country.

The SA20, which starts on January 10, has betting company Betway as its headline sponsor and will see six teams backed by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners compete for top honours.

It promises to be a hit, unlike Cricket South Africa’s previous two unsuccessful attempts at staging a money-spinning T20 tournament.

Rabada calls for patience with 'inexperienced' Proteas

Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada said South Africa's inexperienced squad needs time to adapt to playing on the international stage after they suffered a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Under the watchful eye of former Proteas captain Graeme Smith as its commissioner, SA 20 has secured a 10-year broadcast deal with India’s Viacom18 and multiyear sponsorship with Betway.

Smith said tournament organisers worked hard to offer a an unprecedented first-season prize-money incentive.

“This is a first for South African cricket. We have never had this type of competitive incentive in our domestic cricket and it is a further indication of SA20’s ambitions to positively affect SA cricket,” he said.

How the prize money will be shared is yet to be revealed.

MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals are set to play the tournament’s opening match, which will feature some of the world’s biggest cricket names, such as Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan, England’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler and the Proteas' Kagiso Rabada and David Miller, who lit up the 2022 IPL. 

Tickets for all 33 matches, including the semifinals and final, are available at the six stadiums involved and online through the Ticketpro website.

MORE:

England complete historic first Test series whitewash in Pakistan

England's bold brand of cricket brought more accolades on Tuesday as they became the first Test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan with ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Proteas skipper Elgar asked umpires if Gabba wicket was unsafe

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said he asked the umpires if the green Gabba wicket was unsafe for playing after his team crumbled and suffered a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Removing fear of failure has helped England, says coach McCullum

England coach Brendon McCullum said removing the fear of failure has helped the talent in his team come through after they became the first Test side ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Australia have 'good problem' as Hazlewood pushes for MCG recall

Australia's selectors may be faced with a tough call between retaining Scott Boland or replacing him with regular paceman Josh Hazlewood as the hosts ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Outrage as Danish TV compares Morocco team to monkeys Soccer
  2. Boxing 'US fighter slept on a bench' because of Durban fiasco promoter Sport
  3. From leaving Al Ahly to resuscitating Al-Ahli: A look back at Pitso Mosimane’s ... Soccer
  4. Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappé takes Golden Boot after incredible final Soccer
  5. WATCH | Crowds gather in Buenos Aires as Messi steps off plane with trophy Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election