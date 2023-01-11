Klusener withdraws from Proteas race to focus on Durban Super Giants
11 January 2023 - 10:20
Lance Klusener says withdrawing for the role of Proteas white-ball coach has not distracted from his preparations for the Durban Super Giants’ opening SA20 fixture against Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead on Wednesday (5.30pm)...
