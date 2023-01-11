Cricket

Klusener withdraws from Proteas race to focus on Durban Super Giants

11 January 2023 - 10:20 By ALVIN REEVES

Lance Klusener says withdrawing for the role of Proteas white-ball coach has not distracted from his preparations for the Durban Super Giants’ opening SA20 fixture against Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead on Wednesday (5.30pm)...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Chairman Irvin Khoza and I will be the first to know': Mosimane opens up about ... Soccer
  2. Proteas all-rounder retires from international games to focus on white ball ... Cricket
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena provides update on Jali’s contract negotiations Soccer
  4. Sundowns' success is due to money, says Brandon Truter Soccer
  5. Shalulile comes back with a bang as Sundowns just keep on winning Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election