No more breaks for Super King Ferreira

11 January 2023 - 10:44 By Stuart Hess
Donovan Ferreira, left, and Junior Dala of the Titans during the CSA One-Day Cup Division 1 match between North West Dragons and Momentum Multiply Titans at JB Marks Oval on December 18 2022 in Potchefstroom.
Donovan Ferreira, left, and Junior Dala of the Titans during the CSA One-Day Cup Division 1 match between North West Dragons and Momentum Multiply Titans at JB Marks Oval on December 18 2022 in Potchefstroom.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Donovan Ferreira still works for IXU Sport, but his employment circumstances differ to those of September 2021 when he had to take leave to play for the Northerns Titans.

“I’m still employed. When I have time off, I go into the office,” said Ferreira. “Time off” now for the 24-year-old who works in sales and marketing for the cricket equipment manufacturer means a break from the game.

In the spring of 2021 he famously had to take leave after getting a call-up for the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Knockout competition in Bloemfontein. That week proved life-changing.

He was the Titans’ leading run-scorer and had the highest strike-rate — an eye-catching 153.53.

Suddenly, from a player the Titans had chosen to let go, Ferreira became a central figure in their limited-overs campaigns, earned a R5.5m contract in the SA20 with the Joburg Super Kings and was picked up for this year’s Indian Premier League by the Rajasthan Royals for R1.03m.

“It all happened really quickly. A year and a half ago, I’d stopped playing cricket, I was working full time and Mandla (Mashimbyi) and the Titans gave me an opportunity just to get back into the game,” Ferreira said. 

“To get signed for (the SA20) for this amount of money is obviously amazing.” 

It has meant more people recognising him in the street, while expectations have also exploded, something he needs to be wary of given the position he plays.

There is a fine line between being hero and villain as a “finisher” in limited-overs formats.

He wore the hero’s cape in the final of the CSA T20 Challenge earlier this season, producing a match-winning performance for the Titans when he made 40 off 25 balls, coolly biding his time in a tense affair against the KZN Dolphins. 

“You always feel pressure in any game you play and no matter what stage you’re on. It is amplified on this particular stage (the SA20), but the coaching staff have put a lot of faith in me,” said Ferreira. 

“There is the amount of money you sign for (which creates pressure) ... I spoke to the coaching staff about that, but they said they signed me for the skills I have and the player I am.

“The timing of the auction worked in my favour, which I am grateful  for. There is always going to be pressure and I am quite hard on myself to perform in every game. Batting at the end, I have to deal with pressure the whole time. I can’t let the pressure overshadow the performances. If I perform, I’ll be keeping people happy.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

