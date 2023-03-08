Proteas have control despite late West Indies fightback

The Proteas' batters will reflect on a series of missed opportunities on the opening day of their final Test for nine months here on Wednesday.

They still emerged in a dominant position, but as was the case in Centurion last week, it could and, certainly in this case at the Bullring, should, have been a lot better.

The Proteas found scoring easy for the first two sessions on day one. The West Indies were downright awful in the morning, looking like a group that had a bad night’s sleep, turned up at the ground and couldn’t be bothered with warm-ups.

South Africa scored 133 runs for the loss of Dean Elgar’s wicket, with the former skipper, the first of those wasted opportunities for the hosts. He batted as fluently as at any point in his career, carrying on from the first innings at SuperSport Park where he was happy to attack early and often.