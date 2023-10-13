Fans throng hospitals for night's stay as India-Pakistan hysteria grips Ahmedabad

Cricket fever has gripped Ahmedabad ahead of Saturday's World Cup group stage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan and a visit to the hospitals near the venue of the match in the western Indian city clearly shows the degree of excitement.

Quite a few of the hospitals have seen a sudden influx of patients booked in for check-ups involving a night's stay to coincide with the most anticipated match of the World Cup.

Several doctors told local media the rush for check-up 'packages' was an ingenious way to find affordable accommodation as hotel costs have soared up to 20 fold ahead of the match.

“We have come across some cases of people coming to watch the India-Pakistan match also taking an appointment for health check-ups and staying in hospitals,” Tushar Patel, president of the Ahmedabad Medical Association, told Reuters.

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association has discouraged its members from accommodating such fans.

“We have asked our members not to entertain such requests. Hospitals are not meant for non-patients,” its president Bharat Gadhavi told Reuters.