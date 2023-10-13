Cricket

Fans throng hospitals for night's stay as India-Pakistan hysteria grips Ahmedabad

13 October 2023 - 08:07 By Amlan Chakraborty and Sumit Khanna
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf during practice at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad, India on Thursday.
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf during practice at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad, India on Thursday.
Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Cricket fever has gripped Ahmedabad ahead of Saturday's World Cup group stage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan and a visit to the hospitals near the venue of the match in the western Indian city clearly shows the degree of excitement.

Quite a few of the hospitals have seen a sudden influx of patients booked in for check-ups involving a night's stay to coincide with the most anticipated match of the World Cup.

Several doctors told local media the rush for check-up 'packages' was an ingenious way to find affordable accommodation as hotel costs have soared up to 20 fold ahead of the match.

“We have come across some cases of people coming to watch the India-Pakistan match also taking an appointment for health check-ups and staying in hospitals,” Tushar Patel, president of the Ahmedabad Medical Association, told Reuters.

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association has discouraged its members from accommodating such fans.

“We have asked our members not to entertain such requests. Hospitals are not meant for non-patients,” its president Bharat Gadhavi told Reuters.

The Asian neighbours have fought three wars since becoming separate countries in 1947 and the relationship further soured after gunmen killed 166 people in Mumbai in 2008, which India blamed on a Pakistani militant group.

While bilateral cricket became a casualty of geopolitical realities, it also whetted the appetite for a clash between neighbours who play each other only in multi-team events.

India and Pakistan head into the showdown having both won their opening two matches at the tournament.

The first batch of tickets for Saturday's game were sold out within an hour of going on sale in August, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release another 14,000 earlier this month.

Ahmedabad resident Hemish Patel and his friends, after several days of failed attempts, grabbed four tickets, each costing 6,000 Indian rupees ($72.15).

“We logged into the site with multiple devices,” he said. “We constantly kept on refreshing the site and were able to book within 10 minutes after the sale of tickets began.”

Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase

Pakistan made it two wins from two World Cup matches as batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries in a record run-chase to set up a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Patel was one of the lucky few. Tickets are fetching up to 25 times face value on resale and city police arrested four youths on Tuesday for selling fakes.

Airfares have surged up to four times and Indian railways will run a pair of superfast trains linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The 134,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted former US president Donald Trump in 2020 and Australia prime minister Anthony Albanese earlier this year, looks a perfect arena for cricket's fiercest rivalry.

The city has been declared a 'no-drone zone' on Saturday, and 11,000 security personnel will be deployed for the high-profile match, Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik said.

On their first tour of India since the 2016 T20 World Cup, Pakistan were accorded a warm welcome in Hyderabad, where they played their first two matches.

India have a perfect 7-0 record against Pakistan at ODI World Cups and while the rivalry assumes the Orwellian concept of serious sport — “war minus the shooting” — players from both sides share good relations.

During the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup last month, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi gave Jasprit Bumrah a gift for the Indian's newborn baby and the video went viral.

It will be a special occasion for Indian Liyakat Khan, whose daughter Samiya is married to Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali.

“My wife went to Pakistan in 2021 when my daughter was expecting her first child. We will meet again ... I can't wait to hold my grandchild,” Khan told the Indian Express newspaper.

Reuters

READ MORE

SA flag to fly for Springboks and Proteas, WADA confirms

The South African flag will fly at the rugby and cricket World Cup tournaments for the time being, the World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed late on ...
Sport
2 days ago

New Zealand's Santner relishing 'aggressive' role at World Cup

Mitchell Santner said he is enjoying the prospect of bowling more aggressively at the World Cup in India than he does back home after the New Zealand ...
Sport
2 days ago

De Kock cools talk on potency of Proteas’ top six

Quinton de Kock isn’t buying into the theory that given Australia’s supposed weakness against spin, the Proteas should simply select both of their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Malan, Topley shine as England crush Bangladesh

England revived their 50-overs World Cup title defence as Dawid Malan smashed a career-best 140 and Reece Topley wreaked havoc with the ball in a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Red-hot Rohit flattens Afghanistan as India romp to second win

World Cup hosts India cantered to their second successive win of the tournament after captain Rohit Sharma's incendiary century set up their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia hoping for solutions to their One-Day woes against Proteas

If the ICC had not turned itself into a glorified events company and not focused so much on just three countries, Thursday’s match-up between ...
Sport
1 day ago

Execution with ball again in spotlight as Proteas prepare for Australia

Whether the Proteas’ good fortune can continue in Lucknow will be determined by striking a balance between leaving behind what happened in Delhi and ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. ‘I am happy, it could have been worse’ — Bafana coach Hugo Broos reacts to ... Soccer
  2. England’s ‘hungry’ Malan out to silence critics and prove he belongs Cricket
  3. Fans throng hospitals for night's stay as India-Pakistan hysteria grips ... Cricket
  4. Bafana drawn against Tunisia, Mali and Namibia in 2023 Afcon Soccer
  5. Backrow and scrum battles could decide France vs Boks: Serge Betsen Sport

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...