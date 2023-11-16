More heartbreak for Proteas as Australia crush World Cup dreams

There is no solace in defeat. South Africa didn’t stop trying here in Kolkata, but they just never had enough of their best game or runs on the board or chances taken or even, yes, luck.

Australia were simply the better team on the Eden Gardens field in Thursday's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal. They certainly out-bowled and out-fielded the Proteas. They were more assertive at the start of their innings compared to South Africa, but they were allowed to be because the Proteas weren’t as precise with the new ball as Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc had been.

That opening, after Temba Bavuma had won the toss and chose to do the thing his side is most comfortable with, and bat, was ultimately where this match was lost. There can be no coming back from 24/4 after 12 overs, even with David Miller producing a magnificent hundred (101) and the partnerships he forged that took South Africa past 200.

The Proteas kept scrapping, just to hang in there and to give themselves a chance, but Australia have always been a side that, once ahead, will not allow themselves to get caught.

South Africa's 212 — all out with two balls to spare — would always be below par. They fought in the bowling and plugged away, making for tense moments, but ultimately Australia could knock off 215/7 with breathing room in 47.2overs.