‘Lazarus’ Zampa pushes Proteas’ semi opponents Oz towards World Cup triumph

Most cricketers would argue that good preparations make for good World Cup campaigns but after an injury-plagued build-up and a string of other setbacks Australia spinner Adam Zampa might have a different take.

Zampa, who heads into Thursday's semifinal against South Africa as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 22 victims, picked up a glute injury in the one-day series against India in the lead-up, which left him hobbled in Australia's opening World Cup defeats against the hosts and the Proteas.

With Ashton Agar ruled out of the tournament with a calf problem, Australia's physios were desperate to get 31-year-old Zampa, the only specialist spinner left in the squad, back to full fitness.

His next injury was self-inflicted, the leg spinner cutting his face open by crashing into the wall of the hotel pool in Chennai while swimming.

Remedial work on the glute injury triggered back spasms before the match against Sri Lanka but Zampa went out and took four wickets anyway, despite feeling woozy from “too much pain relief”.