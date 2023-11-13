Cricket

‘Lazarus’ Zampa pushes Proteas’ semi opponents Oz towards World Cup triumph

13 November 2023 - 17:04 By Ian Ransom in Melbourne
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai in the ICC Cricket World Cup match Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 7.
Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai in the ICC Cricket World Cup match Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 7.
Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Most cricketers would argue that good preparations make for good World Cup campaigns but after an injury-plagued build-up and a string of other setbacks Australia spinner Adam Zampa might have a different take.

Zampa, who heads into Thursday's semifinal against South Africa as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 22 victims, picked up a glute injury in the one-day series against India in the lead-up, which left him hobbled in Australia's opening World Cup defeats against the hosts and the Proteas.

With Ashton Agar ruled out of the tournament with a calf problem, Australia's physios were desperate to get 31-year-old Zampa, the only specialist spinner left in the squad, back to full fitness.

His next injury was self-inflicted, the leg spinner cutting his face open by crashing into the wall of the hotel pool in Chennai while swimming.

Remedial work on the glute injury triggered back spasms before the match against Sri Lanka but Zampa went out and took four wickets anyway, despite feeling woozy from “too much pain relief”.

Zampa then dragged himself out of his sickbed after suffering a fever before the Pakistan match to take another four-wicket haul and help Australia to a second win.

Dubbed “Lazarus” by his captain Pat Cummins, Zampa has not looked back, helping Australia remain undefeated since the early South Africa loss.

His two-wicket haul against Bangladesh over the weekend saw him become his nation's most successful spinner at a 50-over World Cup, moving past Brad Hogg's previous mark of 21 wickets at the 2007 tournament in the West Indies.

Another two wickets at this World Cup would see Zampa leapfrog Muthiah Muralidaran's record of 23 from a single tournament, also set in 2007.

Zampa's ODI career average of 27.69 from 164 wickets stands in contrast to his more modest average of 46.78 in 17 matches against South Africa.

But the Proteas may face a different Zampa in Kolkata to the injury-hampered one they plundered 70 runs from in Lucknow.

Australia's spin coach Daniel Vettori said he had never seen Zampa able to exert so much control over the ball.

“We all know the skills and the variations, but his ability to actually just land the ball on the spot time and time again gave most teams limited opportunities to attack him,” Vettori said at the weekend.

“It is all about the length of control for him, because all the other skills are there. But when you combine them with that aspect of his game as well, he's almost unplayable.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

Centurion Marsh sinks Bangladesh as Australia keep winning at World Cup

Mitchell Marsh blasted his second big century of the World Cup as Australia primed themselves for the semifinals by cruising to their seventh ...
Sport
2 days ago

Southern hemisphere bucks predictions in Indian World Cup

It was the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Virender Sehwag who confidently predicted before the World Cup that it would be dominated by Asian teams.
Sport
6 hours ago

Bubbly young pup Coetzee sets Proteas record he hopes will be broken soon

Pressure? What pressure? If he could, Gerald Coetzee would play the World Cup semifinal right now.
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas going for broke against Aussies

The Proteas won’t attempt to fool themselves into thinking that Thursday’s semifinal against Australia is ‘just another match.’
Sport
1 day ago

Van der Dussen asking SA to bat second does not mean they will lose

It won’t be as simple as winning the toss and batting when South Africa and Australia meet in the World Cup semifinal in Kolkata, even though both ...
Sport
2 days ago

Phehlukwayo stars in what is likely to be his only World Cup match

The Narendra Modi Stadium wasn’t exactly bursting at the seams
Sport
2 days ago

SA end round-robin phase of World Cup with win against Afghanistan

If South Africa hope to return to this vainglorious concrete edifice in a little over a week’s time, they will have to produce a performance of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Iyer and Rahul tons help India to thump Netherlands at World Cup

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul hit hundreds as World Cup hosts India geared up for the semifinals with a crushing 160-run victory over the Netherlands on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sri Lanka will appeal ICC suspension — sports minister

Sri Lanka will appeal over its suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC), sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe said on Saturday, after the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Bavuma showing ‘good objective signs of recovery’, says Proteas management Cricket
  2. Evidence Makgopa replaces Lebo Mothiba as injuries frustrate Bafana Soccer
  3. ‘Lazarus’ Zampa pushes Proteas’ semi opponents Oz towards World Cup triumph Cricket
  4. Fifa boss Infantino praised Sundowns’ ‘magnificent football’, says Mokwena Soccer
  5. WATCH | Bobby Motaung speaks on Kaizer Chiefs’ high turnover of coaches Soccer

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police