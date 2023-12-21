Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe coach after World Cup failures

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton has confirmed his resignation with immediate effect, citing a breakdown in his relationship with players after the team's failure to qualify for the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, where they lost to Namibia and Uganda.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) made the announcement on Wednesday but said Houghton, regarded as one of the country's most accomplished former players, would remain within the organisation in an unspecified role.

In a resignation letter to the ZC board, Houghton said he had “lost the changeroom” after 18 months in charge and felt that a “new voice” was needed to take the team forward.