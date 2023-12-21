Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe coach after World Cup failures
Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton has confirmed his resignation with immediate effect, citing a breakdown in his relationship with players after the team's failure to qualify for the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, where they lost to Namibia and Uganda.
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) made the announcement on Wednesday but said Houghton, regarded as one of the country's most accomplished former players, would remain within the organisation in an unspecified role.
In a resignation letter to the ZC board, Houghton said he had “lost the changeroom” after 18 months in charge and felt that a “new voice” was needed to take the team forward.
“While the past few months have been disappointing as we failed to qualify for both the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup, they should not obscure all the work he [Houghton] has done over the past year to rebuild the foundations for long-term success,” ZC chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.
“Dave leaves the team with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts and we are looking forward to working with him in a different role as we seek to change our on-field fortunes.”
An interim technical team will be named shortly for Zimbabwe's tour to Sri Lanka in January for a white-ball series.
The ZC board also appointed a three-member committee chaired by Lloyd Mhishi to probe the World Cup qualification failures and review ZC's cricket affairs structure. The committee is to report back in three weeks.
