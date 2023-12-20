Proteas’ aggressive approach under Walter yielding results, says De Zorzi

The Proteas' positive brand of cricket they continue to display under Walter, and which yielded an unexpected World Cup semifinal appearance in India in October and November, has had its glitches from the brittle Proteas, but the successes have mostly outweighed those.
Proteas batter Tony de Zorzi felt at home in front of the St George’s Park crowd as he struck a maiden 50-over century to dispose of India in the second One-Day International in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
The Western Province left-handed opener led from the front, notching a sublime maiden ODI century, including nine boundaries and six maximums, on his way to a career best 119 not out off 126 balls.
He and fellow opener Reeza Hendricks (52) struck a splendid 130-run opening partnership, the highest at St George’s Park for the first wicket, to set a winning platform and help the hosts level the three-game series before Thursday's final match at Boland Park in Paarl.
While the cheers were constant throughout the day, the small crowd erupted as De Zorzi reached the milestone, to the delight also of his teammates.
“The band always provides the atmosphere and they were going the entire day,” De Zorzi said.
“The crowd picks up when you’re on 49 or 98. It was a special feeling to hear people singing and screaming [my] name.
“They supported us the entire day and I think this is the perfect place to come if you want to bounce back and feel at home.”
Playing in only his fourth ODI, De Zorzi's career got off to a slow start with scores of 27, 21 and 28 before his ton in Gqeberha.
On his role and where he sees himself fitting in, De Zorzi said many of the discussions between him and management have revolved about playing his natural game.
“The talk is more about me doing what I do. Coach Rob [Walter] and [batting coach] JP [Duminy] have encouraged me to be myself.
“As an opener, I need to trust my skill set and Rob has given me two opportunities against India, so it is up to me to take it when it arrives.”
It is the second time in the series where the winning margin was eight wickets, this one after India’s demolition of the Proteas in the Pink Day ODI at the Wanderers on Sunday.
De Zorzi was asked to explain the contrasting performances.
“First, we are a good team and I think good teams can have one or two bad performances — that’s just the nature of the game.
“Having said that, this team is quite resilient — even just watching from the outside, the conversations are always positive and the guys were confident we would be able to get back into our stride.
“I cannot give you a reason why there have been such polarised performances from both teams, but it also shows both teams are high quality units.”
Star is born as De Zorzi steers Proteas to victory with sensational 119
The Proteas' positive brand of cricket they continue to display under Walter, and which yielded an unexpected World Cup semifinal appearance in India in October and November, has had its glitches from the brittle Proteas, but the successes have mostly outweighed those.
“That [a positive, aggressive approach] is what Rob has also asked of me — I am still learning in doing that and there are things I can get better at to try to extend that attacking intent,” De Zorzi said.
“I would like to play that brand, but you have to have the conditions to suit it [and] be able to adapt, because on some days you won’t be able to whack it from ball one.
“Today [on Tuesday] it worked for me, but on another day it could work for any of the other guys as well.”
The last match is poised as a thrilling series decider.
“The conditions will dictate what team is selected,” De Zorzi said. “We have an experienced group with guys able to adapt, so whatever is thrown at us, our guys will be able to counter it.”
