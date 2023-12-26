Cricket

Zombieland in Centurion: 5 highlights of Proteas-India, first Test day 1

26 December 2023 - 18:18 By Stuart Hess at SuperSport Park
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
With play halted by rain at the end of day one of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, a young fan makes a slip and slide of the wicket cover.
SPLASHING DOWN With play halted by rain at the end of day one of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, a young fan makes a slip and slide of the wicket cover.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kagiso Rabada's superb 5/44 helped the Proteas limit India to 208/8 on day 1 of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE identifies five highlights of an eventful and riveting first day:

Stat

The dismissal of Jasprit Bumrah was Kagiso Rabada’s 500th international wicket. With so much chatter about how his statistics in Test cricket will be affected by South Africa’s very limited schedule in the longest format, it is a figure that should be celebrated as it entrenches his greatness.

Rabada moved to 285 Test wickets with Tuesday’s five-wicket haul. It leaves him seventh on the all-time leading wicket-takers list of the Proteas.

Zombie

Yikes, Zombie has crossed over into the cricket ... the Cranberries tune, first adopted by Irish rugby fans at the World Cup, but then high-jacked by Springbok supporters. The section of the main grandstand in front of which Rabada fielded had a version recognising the brilliance of the Proteas quick bowler. He was most certainly in India’s heads.

Crowd

Not quite a sell-out, but many may have been put off by the rain that delayed the start of play by half an hour. Still, it was a loud and engaged audience with naturally plenty of support for the visitors.

Every time Kohli did anything — cough, sneeze, sip some tea — in the changeroom, there were shrieks from the spectators seated nearby. “It was so nice. In the last two Tests we played against India — there were no spectators [because of Covid-19] and against the West Indies, it was barely half-full. It was so cool, summer vibes in South Africa, I had to pinch myself at times,” Rabada said.

KL Rahul

Kohli gets all the plaudits, but Rahul really is captain cool. His unbeaten 70 was a well-balanced knock, combining aggression and sturdy defence. He must like it here — he made a hundred the last time the teams met at this venue. Conditions on Tuesday were tougher than they were two years ago, and Rahul has kept India afloat in this Test.

Rocking Rohit

Boy, does the Indian skipper not enjoy batting in South Africa. His average dropped to 13.3 after his dismissal for just five on the first day. He’s not passed 50 in an innings here, with his highest score, 47, coming in the second innings of the 2018 Centurion Test when he was still playing in the middle order.

It won’t be getting any easier for the remainder of this match, or the next Test in Cape Town.

READ MORE

Hats off ‘KG’: One of Rabada’s greatest spells rocks India in Centurion

The first chants of “Kay-Gee, Kay-Gee, Kay-Gee” poured down from spectators in the left half of the SuperSport Park grandstand as South Africa’s ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Kagiso Rabada rips heart out of India in second session

Kagiso Rabada ripped the heart out of the Indian middle order in a bruising and calculated post-lunch spell that eventually brought him a 14th Test ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Missed chances costly for Proteas after excellent start, Bavuma pulls up

Two missed catches and an injury to captain Temba Bavuma spoiled what otherwise was turning into an excellent morning for the Proteas in the opening ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Proteas win toss and bowl as Burger and Bedingham make Test debuts

Left-arm seamer Nandre Burger and middle-order batter David Bedingham will make their Test debuts for the Proteas in the opening match of the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Tristan Stubbs ready for step to a higher Test for Proteas

Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs says the accumulation of games at domestic level has helped him build confidence as they prepare for a tough two-match ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bavuma desperate to protect proud Proteas record against Indian superstars

Because of the limited opportunities available to play Test cricket, every match for South Africa can feel big, more important than the last. But in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas will miss Elgar’s resilience and dogfight, says Conrad

South Africa will miss the hard bastardry that Dean Elgar brought to his role at the top of the batting order, his brief stint as captain and more ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bavuma in fine fettle, says Proteas coach Conrad

Shukri Conrad said there is no need to put an arm around Temba Bavuma’s shoulders as another fortnight firmly in the spotlight looms for the Proteas ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs maybe not being bullied any more, but need to start bullying: ... Soccer
  2. Stormers make it seven from seven in URC thriller against Bulls Rugby
  3. Tough Cape Town City worthily stop Sundowns’ 100% record in its tracks Soccer
  4. WATCH | Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere as Liverpool thump Hammers Soccer
  5. Guardiola hints at exit as Man City beat Fluminense to capture Club World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...