Stubbs said the adaptation across formats revolves around knowing what is required when taking the field for the various versions of the game.
“I try not to change too much between my 50-over and four-day cricket. It is more about knowing what your options are and narrowing that down a bit and trying to keep the mindset of scoreboard rotation.
“In the T20 format, you have to take the game on a bit more, you take a lot more risks, whereas in the other two you have more time to bat.
“T20 cricket is based a lot more on being high risk, high reward; you’re more inclined to take the game on. In 50-over and red-ball cricket, the risks taken are a lot more calculated.
“Your basics must be strong and I think if you nail that down, you should be OK.”
Meanwhile, as one Test career gets set to take flight, another will take its final bow at the conclusion of the series. Former Test captain Dean Elgar will retire after the series.
If selected for both matches against India, the feisty left-hander will finish his illustrious career having donned the green and gold in 86 Tests and eight ODIs in a career spanning 12 years since his debut in the Proteas tour to Australia in 2012.
The opening batter has amassed 5,146 runs, being the Proteas' eighth-highest scorer in Tests, including 13 hundreds and 23 half-centuries.
South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne
Tristan Stubbs ready for step to a higher Test for Proteas
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images
Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs says the accumulation of games at domestic level has helped him build confidence as they prepare for a tough two-match Test series against India starting on Boxing Day.
Stubbs was named as a part of a solid Test squad to take on the World Test Championship runners-up in two five-day encounters, with the first match at SuperSport Park in Centurion followed by the second at Newlands from January 3.
While the destructive right-hander could be in line for a potential berth in the starting XI for the Boxing Day Test (starts 10am on Tuesday), Stubbs said just being in the environment is already a step forward in his career.
Stubbs, capped on 18 occasions in the white-ball format, one of which was an ODI, and who represented South Africa A touring to Sri Lanka earlier this year, says being in the red-ball group will provide more substance to his game.
“It was awesome for that to happen and I am really excited to join the Test squad and see what it is all about,” Stubbs said.
“Even just chatting to Robbie Peterson about his experiences, you could just see how much Test cricket meant.
“Just to be involved and see how everything works has been great — learning from the experienced red-ball guys is awesome.”
With only 15 first-class matches under his belt, and a shade under 900 runs, Stubbs will be eager to impress if given the opportunity to do so.
The former Grey High School pupil said the experience he has gained across formats in the last 18 months had taught how to deal with tough match situations better.
“I would say the approach remains pretty similar. I think having played more games, I have been faced with more situations, so I was able to build a memory bank of how to deal with certain situations.
“[In red-ball cricket] you generally have more time than you think, so it’s been nice to get those opportunities and I am definitely a lot calmer now than I was [early in his career].”
Stubbs said the adaptation across formats revolves around knowing what is required when taking the field for the various versions of the game.
“I try not to change too much between my 50-over and four-day cricket. It is more about knowing what your options are and narrowing that down a bit and trying to keep the mindset of scoreboard rotation.
“In the T20 format, you have to take the game on a bit more, you take a lot more risks, whereas in the other two you have more time to bat.
“T20 cricket is based a lot more on being high risk, high reward; you’re more inclined to take the game on. In 50-over and red-ball cricket, the risks taken are a lot more calculated.
“Your basics must be strong and I think if you nail that down, you should be OK.”
Meanwhile, as one Test career gets set to take flight, another will take its final bow at the conclusion of the series. Former Test captain Dean Elgar will retire after the series.
If selected for both matches against India, the feisty left-hander will finish his illustrious career having donned the green and gold in 86 Tests and eight ODIs in a career spanning 12 years since his debut in the Proteas tour to Australia in 2012.
The opening batter has amassed 5,146 runs, being the Proteas' eighth-highest scorer in Tests, including 13 hundreds and 23 half-centuries.
South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne
READ MORE
Bavuma desperate to protect proud Proteas record against Indian superstars
Bavuma in fine fettle, says Proteas coach Conrad
Proteas will miss Elgar’s resilience and dogfight, says Conrad
Proteas hope to unleash full pace attack on India in first Test
Dean Elgar announces shock retirement from international cricket
Aiden Markram happy with influx of fresh faces despite Proteas ODI loss to India
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos