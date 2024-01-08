Cricket

Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test cricket

08 January 2024 - 09:41 By SPORTS REPORTER
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen during day four of the second Test match against West Indies at Wanderers Stadium on March 11 2023. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Proteas wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from Test cricket. 

The 32-year-old steps away from the red-ball format after featuring in four matches for South Africa between 2019 and 2023. 

He made his Test debut in India and went on to represent the country in Australia and twice played against the West Indies last summer. 

He also played 85 first-class matches where he amassed 5,347 runs at an average of 46.09, including 12 hundreds and a career best of 292 for the Momentum Multiply Titans in the CSA 4-Day Series. 

“After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket. It’s a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game,” Klaasen said on Monday. 

“The battles that I faced on and off the field have made me the cricketer I am today. It has been a great journey, and I am glad I could have represented my country. 

“My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed. 

“Thanks to everyone who has played a part in my red-ball career and shaped me into the cricketer I am today. But for now, a new challenge awaits and I am looking forward to it.” 

Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said it is tough to see a player of Klaasen's calibre step away from red-ball cricket, but they respect his decision. 

“We look forward to seeing him excel in the white-ball arena and continue to make valuable contributions to South African cricket in the years ahead,” Nkwe said.

