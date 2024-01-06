Cricket

New Zealand ready to welcome second-string South Africa

06 January 2024 - 14:00 By AMLAN CHAKRABORTY
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Neil Brand will lead the Proteas on their New Zealand tour.
Neil Brand will lead the Proteas on their New Zealand tour.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

New Zealand Cricket will roll out the red carpet for South Africa for a two-Test series next month, the NZC said on Thursday, as debate rages around the quality of the second-string Proteas squad picked for the matches.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named seven uncapped players, including stopgap captain Neil Brand, in their squad to ensure their top players are available for a domestic T20 league, seen as vital for its financial health, beginning on January 10.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has slammed the CSA for showing “a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket” by prioritising a T20 league, citing it is an example of the threat Test cricket faces from the mushrooming T20 competitions.

“Our position is that we're looking forward to welcoming and hosting the South African Test squad,” Richard Boock, NZC's manager of public affairs, told Reuters.

'SA20 is lifeblood of SA cricket,' says Test coach Conrad

Shukri Conrad took aim at critics of Cricket SA’s decision to choose the SA20 over the Test series in New Zealand, saying the sport needed the cash ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The series represents a key part of the New Zealand home summer and our focus is on ensuring the Blackcaps are well prepared for an important World Test Championship contest.”

The CSA has said it considers Test cricket as the pinnacle of the game but could not find another window for the second edition of the SA20.

“CSA remains fully committed to international cricket and to strengthening the SA20, a tournament that was initiated by us to help grow and sustain the game,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The CSA has been reeling from a funding crunch and, according to ESPNcricinfo, in its inaugural season the SA20 turned a profit, which was earlier than expected.

The International Cricket Council did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

READ MORE

India claim victory in less than two days to tie series against Proteas

India won their first Test match at Newlands, ensuring a 1-1 tie in a series which lasted less than five days.
Sport
2 days ago

Cricket SA has ‘utmost respect for Test format as pinnacle of the game we love’

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it made “every effort” to find a new time slot for the Proteas' two-match Test series with New Zealand, but the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Markram on how difficult batting was on the Newlands pitch

Dean Elgar thrust both fists in the air, providing hearty applause, and like the rest of those in the stadium he was standing when he did so.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Caf increases Afcon prize money by 40% Soccer
  2. Ex-Chiefs star Masango expects Bafana’s Afcon XI to be dominated by Sundowns Soccer
  3. Bafana coach Broos admits ‘mistake’ on Themba Zwane, one of the best players ... Soccer
  4. Swallows accept guilt as they are charged for bringing PSL into disrepute Soccer
  5. Bafana opponents Namibia trim Afcon squad headlined by Shalulile, Hotto Soccer

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...