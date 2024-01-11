Master Klaasen delivers for Super Giants in SA20 win over MI Cape Town

Heinrich Klaasen proved again why T20 franchises around the world have been happy to offer him large sums of money, making his decision to quit Test cricket more palatable.

Klaasen blasted 85 off only 36 balls to propel the Durban Super Giants to an 11-run victory on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method against MI Cape Town at Kingsmead on Thursday night.

Klaasen’s efforts got the Super Giants ahead of the DLS requirement 166 at 16.3 overs, when the rain which had been falling for 20 minutes, got heavier and sent everyone off the field, eventually ending the match.

The Super Giants were on 177/6, with the home side’s brains trust deserving credit for Keshav Maharaj’s decision at the toss, where he chose to bowl, and then their management of the run chase, which included holding back both Klaasen and Nicholas Pooran, to ensure the experience pair could control the scoring rate.

Klaasen, who’s form tapered off towards the latter stages of the ODI World Cup, got back on track with an innings that featured plenty of typically muscular shotmaking.