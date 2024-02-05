Sunrisers can go toe-to-toe with anyone in SA20: Patrick Kruger

Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder Patrick Kruger believes his SA20 experience will help his domestic game develop to new heights after his heroic display leading his team to victory over Paarl Royals on Sunday.

The Sunrisers finished top of the log after the last group game with 33 points and seven wins from their 10 matches. The Gqebehrha team play the Durban's Super Giants at Newlands in the Qualifier 1 at Newlands on Tuesday, the winners of which progress to Saturday's final, also in Cape Town.

Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings meet in an eliminator at Wanderers on Wednesday, the winners of which meet the losers of the Qualifier 1 game at the same venue on Thursday for a place in the final.

Kruger, who finished Sunday's match unbeaten on 26 runs from seven balls, showed why he was acquired by Sunrisers as a late replacement for Sisanda Magala on the eve of the tournament, striking three sixes in the final two overs to take his side home with one ball to spare.