Aussies beat India in U-19 World Cup final signalling more dominance to come

As if their dominance in the late 1990s and noughties was not enough, Australian cricket teams have built another chapter of supremacy.

Australia beat India by 79 runs at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday to be crowned the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup champions for the fourth time since 1988.

The youth global showpiece title became the fifth ICC trophy added to the Aussie cabinet since 2022 after the senior men’s World Test Championship, Men’s Cricket World Cup and the Women's T20 and ODI World Cup.

Chasing 254, the highest total in an U-19 World Cup final, Indian openers Arshin Kulkarni and Adarsh Singh struggled with the line and length of Australian pacers Callum Vidler and Charlie Anderson in the early stages.

With continuous pressure mounting from the bowling end, Kulkarni succumbed to Vidler's perfect outswinger to be caught behind by Ryan Hicks for just three runs.

Singh and Musheer Khan proceeded cautiously for their third-wicket partnership of 37 before player of the tournament nominee Khan was knocked over by Mahli Beardman for 22.