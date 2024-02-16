Disappointed Brand bemoans missed opportunity for Proteas

Rather than take solace for playing a part in what turned into a truly competitive encounter, which exceeded the expectations supporters and commentators had for them before the series, the Proteas’ stand-in skipper Neil Brand said he was “actually very disappointed,” with the outcome of the second Test.

The Proteas — missing the national contracted players because of the SA20 — were beaten by seven wickets on Friday by a New Zealand team, which needed its best batter to produce an innings of the highest quality to earn the Black Caps a significant slice of history.

It was New Zealand’s first Test series win over SA, a sequence that lasted 92 years, and while it was forecast that it would be the outcome, the determination and skill shown by the undermanned Proteas in Hamilton serves as a credit to the players.

“We stuck to our guns and considering what happened in the first Test, credit must go to the team,” said Brand.