“[Representing Durham] allowed me to play in different conditions against different bowlers,” he said.
“The whole experience, learning a new culture, all helps. In batting, I’m not sure how that experience helped, but it improves your skill set in swinging conditions or where it may nip.”
When it became clear last year that the nationally contracted players would not be available for the tour to New Zealand because of the SA20, Conrad contacted Bedingham, requesting that he not put his name in the mini-auction for that tournament and then called him up, initially for the SA A side — this Proteas squad in disguise — for the series against the West Indies. He then gave him a Test cap for the Boxing Day match against India at SuperSport Park.
The 56 Bedingham made in that innings was filled with sparkling stroke play, which was again in evidence in Hamilton, though there were also several powerfully struck pulls during an engaging battle with Neil Wagner.
“I was probably a lot smarter than in the first Test,” he said about his approach against the short ball on Thursday. “There I was trying to go for everything; in this innings I was more selective. I’m glad I got through it.”
Bedding down his future in Proteas middle order
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
David Bedingham described scoring his first Test century in the same way some might express excitement about purchasing a pair of trendy new sneakers — “It’s really cool,” he said.
Perhaps that sense of equanimity is what kept him focused on Thursday at Seddon Park in Hamilton where having arrived at the crease with South African again in trouble, he shared two crucial partnerships which kept alive the Proteas hopes of pulling off what would be a monumental Test match win against New Zealand.
His innings of 110 justified the opinion many, who have championed his cause for years, have held about him — the man can play. Talent such as Bedingham’s, Ashwell Prince, his former coach at the Cape Cobras, said can’t be found around every corner.
Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad was another who has long sung Bedingham's praises, saying after his first Test earlier this season against India he was the sort of batter South African fans should salivate over. On Thursday, Bedingham gave credit to Conrad for being in his corner.
“Two years ago I would never have expected to be here, a lot of thanks goes to Shuks for showing confidence in me and giving me an opportunity to play and score runs.”
In 2022, Bedingham was preparing to start his third season with Durham, having given up on playing for the Proteas, and starting the long road to UK residency and through that making himself a candidate for England.
Because Brexit made the Kolpak contract null and void, Bedingham had to play for Durham as an overseas professional, opening the door for an international career for South Africa.
South Africa would have preferred another hour of Bedingham at the crease. However, his was one of six wickets lost in an ugly collapse for only 33 runs, putting paid to plans of setting New Zealand a target of more than 300.
“Our goal was to bat the day and we were short of that. But inside the changeroom there are 15 guys who are confident we can do it,” said Bedingham.
South Africa had to settle for a target of 267 instead, with the loss of Devon Conway’s wicket in the final over of the day giving the tourists a boost.
“It’s disappointing but these things happen in cricket,” Bedingham said. They bowled well. Getting Conway at the end of the day was crucial — it puts us even, I think. Piedtie, Shaun [von Berg] and the seamers have enough in the tank to take nine more wickets.”
