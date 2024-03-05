Blast from the past: Pollock, Richards and Cook star as SA win first limited-overs match
Today in SA sport history: March 6
05 March 2024 - 21:39
1950 — South Africa suffer their heaviest cricket test defeat, losing by innings and 259 runs to Australia in Port Elizabeth. The match was scheduled for four days, but was over in three. Three Australians scored centuries in their total of 549/7 declared. The South Africans were bowled out for 158 and 132. Only skipper Dudley Nourse managed a half-century, making 55 in the second innings. That remained SA’s worst losing margin until 2002...
