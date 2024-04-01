Cricket

Babar Azam returns as Pakistan’s white-ball captain

01 April 2024 - 14:22 By Amlan Chakraborty
Pakistan batter Babar Azam. File photo
Image: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Babar Azam was named Pakistan's white-ball skipper on Sunday, four-and-half months after the batter stepped down as their all-format captain after their World Cup debacle in India.

Pakistan could not make the knockout stage of the 50-overs World Cup last year, which prompted Babar to relinquish captaincy.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was put in charge of the T20 squad while Shan Masood was named Test captain.

“After unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, chair Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Under Afridi, Pakistan were hammered 4-1 in a T20 series in New Zealand earlier this year.

Babar will begin his new stint with a five-match home T20 series against New Zealand next month but his leadership will face a tougher test in the 20-overs World Cup in June. 

Reuters

