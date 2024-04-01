Babar Azam returns as Pakistan’s white-ball captain

Babar Azam was named Pakistan's white-ball skipper on Sunday, four-and-half months after the batter stepped down as their all-format captain after their World Cup debacle in India.

Pakistan could not make the knockout stage of the 50-overs World Cup last year, which prompted Babar to relinquish captaincy.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was put in charge of the T20 squad while Shan Masood was named Test captain.